'Suspicious Death' Probed In Brick

Middlesex County and Brick Township authorities are investigating the death of a woman.

The woman's death is "suspicious," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a statement. But they said no more about the woman or how she died.

Brick Police were called to the woman's home on Creek Road at noon on Sunday where they discovered her body, they said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no immediate danger to the public at this time," they said in the statement.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and Brick Township Police are investigating.

