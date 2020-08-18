State Troopers Rescue 6 Without Life Vests From Capsized Jersey Shore Boat

Six people who were not wearing life vests were rescued by New Jersey State Police after their boat capsized in Ocean County.

Staff Sergeant Paul Rodemann and Trooper I Ryan Koehler responding to incident found five victims struggling to stay afloat and the sixth under water in the Point Pleasant Canal around 6 p.m. last Friday, State Police said.

The victim underneath the 23-foot vessel emerged just as Rodemann and Koehler were preparing to enter the water, authorities said.

The troopers assisted the six victims to shore, where they were accounted for and transported back to Point Pleasant Station for a medical evaluation by EMS.

"The troopers' quick and timely response led to the rescue, but this incident could have quickly become a tragedy," State Police said, "due to the fact that none of the boat’s occupants were wearing personal flotation devices (life vests)."

Police urged boaters to bring a personal flotation device for each person on board.

