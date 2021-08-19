Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: SURRENDERED: Pickup Driver With Alleged Bomb In Custody, Identified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ocean County Man Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Donald Rutter Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail
Donald Rutter Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 52-year-old Jersey Shore man was indicted on attempted murder charges months in the shooting a 55-year-old man, authorities announced.

Donald Rutter, of Tuckerton, was indicted on Aug. 19 by an Ocean County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in  a Jan. 5 shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Little Egg Harbor police responded to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road for a 911 call reporting a shooting around 7:30 p.m. that night, Billhimer said.

There, they found Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, with a gunshot wound to his medsection.

Jarvis was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was, in fact, the individual who shot Jarvis. 

A warrant was issued for Rutter’s arrest after multiple agencies were unsuccessful in locating him.

Three days later, Rutter was found in Atlantic City and taken into custody without incident by the United States Marshals Service. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his initial arrest.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey State Park Police, United States Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Tuckerton Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.