Ocean County Man Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge

A 52-year-old Jersey Shore man was indicted on attempted murder charges months in the shooting a 55-year-old man, authorities announced.

Donald Rutter, of Tuckerton, was indicted on Aug. 19 by an Ocean County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in a Jan. 5 shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Little Egg Harbor police responded to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road for a 911 call reporting a shooting around 7:30 p.m. that night, Billhimer said.

There, they found Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, with a gunshot wound to his medsection.

Jarvis was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was, in fact, the individual who shot Jarvis.

A warrant was issued for Rutter’s arrest after multiple agencies were unsuccessful in locating him.

Three days later, Rutter was found in Atlantic City and taken into custody without incident by the United States Marshals Service. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his initial arrest.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey State Park Police, United States Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Tuckerton Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.