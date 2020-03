An overnight fire Tuesday destroyed an Ocean County home, responders said.

The Red Cross was assisting seven adults who reportedly were displaced by the blaze, which broke out on Center Street in Lakehurst shortly before 3 a.m.

Flames shot through the roof of the home and caused minor damage to nearby homes.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's office was investigating the cause.

