Man Severely Burned In South Toms River Fire

A 52-year-old man was seriously burned in a backyard blaze Saturday in South Toms River.

The man was found around 12:30 p.m. at an Annapolis Court home with burns from his neck down, local poice said.

A dog had escaped from the home while the man was flown to St. Barnabas Burn Center in Livingston and was in stable condition.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and several suffered heat related illnesses.

The house was left uninhabitable by the fire, authorities said.

