Lakewood-area EMS and police responded to a report of a pit bull biting a person, authorities said.

One victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City with a serious bite to the shoulder, according to initial unconfirmed reports.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Ronald Road in Lakewood.

