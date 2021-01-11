Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man Faces 15 Years State Prison For Dealing Cocaine

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Michael Trotman
Michael Trotman Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 35-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to dealing large quantifies of cocaine,, authorities said.

Michael Trotman of Beachwood pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Trotman appeared before Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins

Trotman was stopped by Brick Township police on March 4. He'd previously been arrested in possession of more than five ounces of cocaine on May 30, 2018 in Manchester Township, Billhimer said.

When Trotman is sentenced on March 5, prosecutors will recommend he serve eight years in state prison in connection with the arrest last March, Billhimer said, and 15 years on the May 2018 charges.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Trotman is being held in Ocean County Jail.

During one of the traffic stops, Trotman was found to have about 700 grams of cocaine as well as oxycodone pills and marijuana as well as $1,400 in cash, Billhimer said. He was out on bail during his second arrest in March.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Robert J. Cassidy handled the cases.

