Jersey Shore Man Admits Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted selling a large quantify of cocaine, authorities said.

Mark Kelber, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Kelber was arrested as part of “Operation Checkmate,” a four-month-long cooperative, multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Group 5, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, and New Jersey State Police - Trafficking Central Unit, in concert with many other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies.

On Oct. 26, 2021, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at Kelber’s residence in Manalapan. As a result, detectives seized approximately 265 grams of cocaine and $24,325 cash.

Kelber was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

