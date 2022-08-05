Jersey Shore Man Accused Of Downloading Child Porn Via Google Account: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Jeremy Bradley-Forman, of Tuckerton, was charged on Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

This investigation was the result of referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Task Force detected that a Google account user was downloading images of child pornography from the internet, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Google account user with a Tuckerton address as the individual downloading the images of child pornography; that individual was further identified as Bradley-Forman, the prosecutor said.

On August 4, 2022, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Tuckerton Police Department made a warranted search on Bradley-Forman’s residence in Tuckerton. As a result, Detectives seized a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child pornography, Billhimer said. Multiple additional electronic items were seized from Bradley-Forman’s residence and are pending forensic examination.

Bradley-Forman was subsequently taken into custody at his residence, processed at Tuckerton Police Department Headquarters, and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

