Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man Accused Of Downloading Child Porn Via Google Account: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jeremy Bradley-Forman
Jeremy Bradley-Forman Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Jeremy Bradley-Forman, of Tuckerton, was charged on Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

This investigation was the result of referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Task Force detected that a Google account user was downloading images of child pornography from the internet, Billhimer said.

 An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Google account user with a Tuckerton address as the individual downloading the images of child pornography; that individual was further identified as Bradley-Forman, the prosecutor said.

On August 4, 2022, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Tuckerton Police Department made a warranted search on Bradley-Forman’s residence in Tuckerton. As a result, Detectives seized a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child pornography, Billhimer said. Multiple additional electronic items were seized from Bradley-Forman’s residence and are pending forensic examination. 

Bradley-Forman was subsequently taken into custody at his residence, processed at Tuckerton Police Department Headquarters, and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.