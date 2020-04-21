Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man, 24, Charged With Death By Auto In High-Speed DWI Crash

by Jon Craig & Jerry DeMarco
Jeydon Lowe
Jeydon Lowe Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities charged a 24-year-old Ocean County man on Tuesday with death by auto, DWI and speeding for a crash last month that killed a passenger.

Jeydon Lowe of Barnegat was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. March 20 when he lost control of the speeding vehicle and it crashed into a tree, Stafford police said at the time .

Front-seat passenger Robert Parlin, 24, of Little Egg Harbor, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Lowe was taken to Southern Ocean County Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries.

He had a blood alcohol level of nearly .12 percent -- one and a half times the legal limit in New Jersey, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Tuesday.

Accompanied by an attorney, Lowe surrendered to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Billhimer said.

He was sent to the Ocean County Jail to await a first court appearance on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, speeding and DWI, the prosecutor said.

