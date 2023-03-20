Five Ocean County Cocaine Dealers Face Charges: Prosecutor

Five Ocean County residents were arrested as part of an investigation into cocaine sales, authorities said.

This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Point Pleasant Beach as being utilized by Pablo Lezama, 43, Magdaleno Navasantos, 45, Felix Pacheco, 31, Miguel Alonso, 27, and Angel Pacheco, 44, all of Point Pleasant Beach, to store and distribute cocaine, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Friday, March 17, the Ocean County Northern Regional SWAT Team made a warranted search on the suspects' residence. As a result, law enforcement seized a quantity of cocaine individually packaged for distribution, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics manufacturing and distribution. All five suspects were arrested at the residence on March 17 and charged with various drug offenses.

Three of the suspects were released from jail as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform. Two were issued summonses for a later court date.

