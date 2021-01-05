Brick PD: Teens Arrested In 'Shots Fired' Incident

An 18-year-old from Brick and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with Monday's shots fired incident, authorities said.

About 1 p.m., police officers from Brick Township were called to Creek and Sawmill Roads on a report of gunfire. A caller said they heard several shots fired in the area, police said.

Nasir Williams was arrested charged with obstruction the administration of justice and was being held in Ocean County Jail, police said.

The second arrest involved an unidentified juvenile. The juvenile was charged with obstruction, possession of stolen property,, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and hindering apprehension, police said.

The juvenile was turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, a police department spokesman.

A weapon was recovered. There were no reports of injuries.

"We do not believe there is a further threat to public safety at this time," Kelly said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Benardino Alvarado at 732-262-4612.

