Authorities: South Toms River Man, 33, Arrested With Child Porn, Drugs, Metal Knuckles

An internet tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a South Toms River man on child pornography charges -- and more, authorities said.

Kevin Carrieri, 33, also was charged with trying to traffic a child for sex, possessing an illegal weapon and drug possession and dealing charges after Ocean County law enforcement officials searched his home on a warrant, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Carrieri also was charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as endangering the welfare of a child, Billhimer said.

This investigation was prompted by a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They were able to identify a suspect in South Toms River as distributing child pornography and attempting to traffic a child for sex, the prosecutor said.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and South Toms River Police Department searched Carrieri's home with a warrant earlier Friday. They seized a smart phone owned by Carrieri with child pornography on it, Billhimer said.

Detectives also seized about seven ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which are a prohibited weapon, Billhimer said.

Carrieri was processed at South Toms River Police Headquarters and taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

