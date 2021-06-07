Contact Us
16-Year-Old Dead, 3 Injured In Horrific Lakewood Crash

Jon Craig
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

A 16-year-old passenger was killed and at least three others injured in crash Monday night in Lakewood, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

An Infinity was heading westbound on Cedarbridge Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a tree then a building and overturned around 9:30 p.m., the outlet reports.

Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the vehicle, who was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with the front seat passenger, a teen from Toms River, TLS says.

The back seat passenger was ejected and killed. The crash was under investigation as of Tuesday morning. 

One person who was in the house was also reportedly injured, according to ABC7.

Click here for more from The Lakewood Scoop.

