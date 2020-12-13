Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Feds: Wanted Asbury Park Ex-Con Bloods Member Nabbed With Loaded Gun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead After Off-Road Vehicle Overturns In NJ 'Hidden Gem' Crystal Lake Popularized On TikTok

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Crystal Lake is a 7,000-acre, privately-owned former mining property in Ocean County.
Crystal Lake is a 7,000-acre, privately-owned former mining property in Ocean County. Photo Credit: YouTube user dcvmnaturalist (with permission)

One person died after an off-roading vehicle with four occupants overturned this weekend into a Jersey Shore lake that became popular on TikTok.

Earlier this year, one person drowned at the same, privately-owned former mining property in Ocean County.

The incident occurred Saturday evening, when the utility terrain vehicle overturned and became submerged in 25 feet of water -- James Grover, 62, still attached by his seatbelt, NJ.com reports.

Grover was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities believe he drowned, the article says.

Two other occupants and the driver were able to escape, and none were hospitalized, law enforcement officials said.

Several videos of Crystal Lake began popping up over the summer on social video-sharing platform TikTok, calling the spot a "hidden gem."

A Manchester Township police spokesperson warned, though, the water can be "very unpredictable and dangerously unstable."

"Those entering the water will quickly realize that after taking a few steps in the soft, unstable sand that the shoreline ‘shelf’ quickly drops off to depths that exceed 60 feet," the spokesperson wrote. 

"Some estimates have the largest ‘lake’ on the property as being up to 300 feet deep."

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office, county sheriff’s office and Manchester police were investigating the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.