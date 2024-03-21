Retired Gen. Alfred Gray Jr. died on Wednesday, Mar. 20 after "a brief stay in hospice care," the U.S. Marines Corps announced. He was 95 years old.

Gray Jr. was the 29th commandant of the Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991.

"He was a 'Marine’s Marine'—a giant who walked among us during his career and after, remaining one of the Corps’ dearest friends and advocates even into his twilight," said Gen. Eric Smith, the current commandant of the Marines. "His contributions are many, including the development of our maneuver warfare doctrine, Warfighting, which remains, to this day, the philosophic bedrock of how we fight as Marines.

"Although he will be missed by all, his legacy will endure and his spirit will continue to live among us."

Gray Jr. graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1946, playing football, basketball, and baseball. He also was a class officer and worked on the school's newspaper.

In 1950, Gray Jr. enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He rose through the ranks of the Marines in his 41-year military career to become a four-star general.

Among his military accomplishments, Gray Jr. was credited for focusing on large-scale maneuver operations in desert and cold-weather environments.

His push for military education also helped lead to the creation of the Marine Corps University.

"General Gray was beloved by his Marines," the Marine Corps said in a news release. "He is well known for being the first Commandant to have his official photograph and portrait taken in the camouflage utility uniform, famously remarking that "every Marine is, first and foremost, a rifleman. All other conditions are secondary."

CBS's "60 Minutes" interviewed Gray Jr. during his time as commandant. He also made a guest appearance as himself on the TV sitcom "Major Dad" in an episode celebrating the 215th birthday of the Marine Corps, according to IMDb.

Gray Jr. retired from the military at the end of his term as commandant on Sunday, June 30, 1991. He spent his retirement years in northern Virginia with his wife Jan until she died in 2020.

All Marine Corps installations will fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Apr. 18, in a 29-day period honoring Gray Jr. as the Marine Corps' 29th commandant.

