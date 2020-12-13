Michael Reilly, Owner Of Toms River Company That Sanitized Police Vehicles, Dies Of COVID-19

Toms River and surrounding communities are mourning the loss of Michael Reilly, the owner of a local sanitization company who died after battling COVID-19.

Reilly died Dec. 9 at Community Medical Center. He was 47 years old.

A Denville native, Reilly served in the U.S. Marines and most recently served as the owner and operator of Servpro, in Toms River.

He supported countless local charities and always found a way to give back to his community.

"Michael was an upstanding local businessman who, along with his crew, had been assisting our Department with decontamination efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic began," Manchester police said in a statement.

"All township buildings, including the Police Department and EMS headquarters, as well as our vehicles, were kept safe for our employees thanks to the tremendous work of Michael's SERVPRO team.

"Further, Michael gave back to the community, donating decontamination services to those affected by COVID."

Visitation was held Sunday at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals in Toms River.

Entombment will be held Dec. 14, at Ocean County Memorial Park.

