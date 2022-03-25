Jersey Shore Native, Beloved Ironworker Dies Suddenly, 25

Jersey Shore native and beloved ironworker Steven Michael Viel died unexpectedly on Friday, March 18. He was 25.

Viel grew up in Monroe Township before moving to Toms River, where he lived at the time of his death, his social media page says.

He was employed as an ironworker/welder at East Coast Metal Structures Corp.

Viel formerly worked with iron at Jersey Shore Steel and as an assistant supervisor at Pinnacle Commercial Development, his page says.

Viel was remembered for his kind and outgoing personality, his obituary says.

Meanwhile, $7,600 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Friday for Viel’s funeral services.

“Our beloved Steven Viel recently passed this past week,” reads the campaign, which is more than three-quarters of the way to reaching its $10,000 goal.

“Steven was a wonderful son, brother, and best friend. He was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of those around him.”

Viel leaves behind his loving mother, Ellen Flocco; father, Ronald L. Viel; brother and sister-in-law Ronald J. Viel and Rachel Rozmus; sister, Tiffany Viel; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Viel’s funeral will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home on Mantoloking Road in Brick on Saturday, March 26.

“Steven passed away much too soon for his larger-than-life smile and heart,” reads his obituary.

“His friends will continue through this world with their experience of such a wonderful person, but his family will remember him as the soul of the family, shining and burning brightly that will always live on in our hearts forever.”

