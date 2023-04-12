Toms River Woman Indicted In Fatal Crash: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old woman from Toms River has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old man, authorities said.

On April 6, 2023, Ashley Beams was indicted by a Grand Jury on vehicular homicide charges, they said.

The Feb. 8, 2022, crash resulted in the death of James Cruz of the Parlin section of Old Bridge Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Toms River police responded to Bay Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An investigation found that Beams failed to maintain her lane of travel and entered the shoulder, striking Cruz, who was retrieving a package from the trunk of his vehicle, Billhimer said. Cruz was pinned between the two vehicles and carried a significant distance eastbound on Bay Avenue, the prosecutor said. Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beams was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of the injuries. Blood samples taken from Beams at the hospital revealed that her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at the time of the collision was substantially higher than.08, Billhimer said.

In the State of New Jersey, an operator of a motor vehicle is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where the operator’s BAC is .08 or greater.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Beams was arrested.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.