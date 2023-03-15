'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore

A 55-year-old man from Keyport admitted to his role in a cocaine-dealing ring, authorities said.

Mark Capichana pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Tuesday, March 14, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Capichana was arrested as part of “Operation Checkmate,” a four-month-long cooperative, multi-jurisdictional investigation of cocaine sold in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties as well as New York City.

On Oct. 26, 2021, detectives made warranted searches at Capichana’s residence in Keyport and a business operated by Capichana, also located in Keyport, Billhimer said.

As a result, law enforcement seized – in combination from the residence and the business – approximately 1,455 grams of cocaine as well as $166,000, he said.

Capichana was taken to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.