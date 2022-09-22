NJ Orders Six Flags El Toro Rollercoaster Closed Indefinitely Due To Structural Problems

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the indefinite closure of the El Toro rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure after 14 people were hurt.

New Jersey inspectors determined the ride was “structurally compromised."

In an accident last month, a total of 14 people were injured including five who were hospitalized, officials said.

The 19-story tall wooden coaster reportedly "lurched forward," injuring passengers who were getting off the ride at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Inspectors found the ride sustained structural damage to multiple wooden track support columns along a section of the coaster track, according to Lisa M. Ryan, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs.

“Based on initial findings of the ongoing investigation, DCA has deemed these damaged track support columns structurally compromised as it pertains to the continued safe operation of the ride,” Ryan said in an email Thursday, Sept. 22

“The El Toro rollercoaster continues to remain shut down and has been placed under engineering review by DCA,” Ryan said.

“A determination as to the cause of these injuries also remains under investigation by the DCA,” Ryan said.

DCA officials previously said witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a jolting of the El Toro train during operation.

The amusement park in Jackson Township was closing down when the ride malfunctioned, officials said

The state Department of Community Affairs had red-tagged the rollercoaster after an incident on June 29, 2021, meaning that it was shut down and placed under an engineering review.

Among wooden coasters, its height of 181 feet ranks fourth in the world, its drop height of 176 feet ranks second, and its maximum speed of 70 mph ranks third.

