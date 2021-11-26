Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Ocean Daily Voice

'Lakewood Scoop' Reporter Assaulted During DUI Arrest: Report (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch (Shomrim)
Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch (Shomrim) Photo Credit: Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch

A Lakewood Scoop reporter was apparently assaulted while on the scene of a DUI arrest on Thanksgiving Day, the outlet reported.

The son of the man being arrested on Pine Street allegedly shoved the reporter, struck him across the face and then fled, the outlet reports. He was later apparently placed under arrest, TLS said.

Editors released the following statement:

"We were shocked and disturbed upon hearing that one of our longtime reporters was assaulted while performing his job and exercising his first amendment rights. 

"We are glad that the reporter exhibited restraint in this incident, and we have full confidence that the Lakewood Police Department will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law.

"We will not tolerate anyone intimidating, harassing or assaulting any of our reporters."

Click here for the full report.

