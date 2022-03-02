Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
News

Jersey Shore Mayor Off To Poland-Ukraine Border

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Paul Kanitra
Paul Kanitra Photo Credit: Mayor Paul M. Kanitra Facebook

The mayor of one Jersey Shore town bought a last-minute ticket to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees at the border.

Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra — whose family is Polish and Slovakian — made the announcement Tuesday, March 1 on Facebook.

"I don't know how much of a difference one person can make, but I'm at least going to try," he said.

In the last week, one million refugees have fled Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

Kanitra has rented a passenger van in an effort to drive refugees to displacement centers, bus depots and train stations.

"I can only bring and carry so much luggage with me, so the supplies I'll be flying over will be minimal," he said.  

"That said, once I get there, I plan on going to Tesco and filling the van with things that refugees will need. I'm hoping World Central Kitchen and/or Global Empowerment Mission will also let me volunteer in Medyka when I arrive."

His residents proudly thanked him.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.