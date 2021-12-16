Hunter Falls From Tree, Airlifted To Jersey Shore Hospital

A hunter was rescued from woods along the Jersey Shore after falling from a tree stand, authorities said.

Tourniquets had to be applied to the 62-year-old man's legs before the man was taken to Liberty High School where he was airlifted to an area hospital, according to Jackson police.

The hunter had fallen about 20 feet while climbing down from a tree stand off of South Hope Chapel Road in Jackson, police said. A cable had broken on the stand.

The unidentified hunter managed to call 9-1-1 from his phone at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday. Other hunters helped police, firefighters and medics locate the injured man. He was about 300 years off the road in a heavily wooded area, police said.

Firefighters from Station 57 responded and utilized their brush truck to get into the area. Jackson First Aid and Medics treated the man before his was moved from the woods, police said.

