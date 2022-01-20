Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Girl, 7, Struck By SUV In Lakewood

Jon Craig
East County Line Road and Squankum Road
East County Line Road and Squankum Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday at East County Line Road and Squankum Road, Lakewood police said.

The girl was listed in stable condition Wednesday night.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lakewood Police Department’s Traffic Safety Officer David Mercado at 732-363-0200.

