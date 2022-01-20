Girl, 7, Struck By SUV In Lakewood

A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday at East County Line Road and Squankum Road, Lakewood police said.

The girl was listed in stable condition Wednesday night.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lakewood Police Department’s Traffic Safety Officer David Mercado at 732-363-0200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.