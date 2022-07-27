Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
News

DUI Jersey Shore Driver Was Going 90 MPH In Fatal Head-On Crash: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Mordechai Berkowitz
Mordechai Berkowitz Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 20-year-old Lakewood man was driving drunk at 90 mph when he crashed head-on killing a passenger in the other car, authorities said.

Mordechai Berkowitz, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and assault by auto in the July 22 crash that killed Mexican national Juana Lopez-Hernandez, 44, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Berkowitz also was charged with the motor vehicle offenses of driving while intoxicated, speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane, Billhimer said.

Berkowitz was heading east on South Lake Drive in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed over the double yellow line and collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Rav4, operated by a 35-year-old Jackson woman around 8:30 p.m., Billhimer said.

The driver was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was in stable condition as of Berkowitz's arrest. Lopez-Hernandez was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where she was pronounced dead.

Berkowitz was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The initial draw of his blood at the hospital revealed he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .215 %. 

In the State of New Jersey, an operator of a motor vehicle is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where his/her BAC is .08 or greater.

Further investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit revealed that the vehicle operated by Berkowitz was traveling in excess of 90 mph at the time of the crash, Billhimer said. The posted speed limit on the roadway is 35 mph.

Berkowitz surrendered to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, with his attorney present, to be formally served with the charges. He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

