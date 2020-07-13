Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Manasquan Recreation Programs Suspended After Counselors, Staff Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Update regarding Covid-19 in the Borough of Manasquan - Beach and Recreation Department
Update regarding Covid-19 in the Borough of Manasquan - Beach and Recreation Department

Recreation programs in Manasquan were suspended for a week after several employees tested positive for coronavirus.

A recreations counselor, a junior guards counselor and several other employees tested positive for the virus, Recreation Chair and Councilman Michael Mangan said in a video.

The beach will remain open, however Mansquan will be pausing the programs until officials know if anyone else tested positive, and who they came in contact with.

If the health department can't find the answers, then the programs will be cancelled, Mangan said.

“I know that the parents of young children in this town are all anxious to get their kids back involved in organizations where they socialize with each other," Mangan said. 

"That’s crucial to their development. But we can’t do that at the risk of public safety."

Of Monmouth County's 9,620 positive coronavirus cases, only 37 were from Manasquan.

Mangan urged residents to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

"[Coronavirus] is not something that’s going to go away this summer or even this fall as much as we want it to and we have to figure out a way to live with it and a way to deal with these cases as they come up," he concluded.

"We’re going o have to figure out a way to continue our society while seeing these cases of positive tests come back."

