Brick Police Seize Heroin, Crack, Meth; Arrest 5 On Multiple Drug Charges

Brick Pollice Department's Street Crimes Unit arrested five suspects on multiple drug charges.

On Feb. 14, at approximately 10 p.m., detectives observed a suspicious male identified as Nisar Ahmad, 64, of Cliffside Park near Sweet Green Food Market and the Wine Shoppe on Hooper Avenue. Investigation resulted in Ahmad’s arrest for loitering to obtain drugs, police said. He was released on a summons.

On Feb. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., detectives observed an alleged hand-to-hand drug transaction in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex, police said. A subsequent vehicle stop and investigation led to the arrest of Zachariah McInturf, 31, from Brick on charges of loitering to obtain drugs and Anthony Connors, 36, of Brick for possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Both subjects were released on summonses.

On Feb. 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., detectives observed suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Santander Bank on Beaverson Boulevard, police said. The vehicle they were observing had several equipment violations and the passenger was littering out the window. The vehicle pulled out of the parking lot and Sgt. John Gordon stopped it. Detectives had Ocean County Sheriff’s K9 Officer Vosseller and his partner Duke respond to assist with the investigation, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamines, black tar heroin, and drug paraphernalia, police said. Some of the substances were packaged for resale.

The driver, Daniel Anderson, 32, of Point Pleasant Boro, was charged with possession of heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and motor vehicle summonses. Anderson was issued a warrant and was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

His passenger, David Bell, 49 of Barnegat, was charged with possession of heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and littering. Bell was issued a warrant and ws being held in the Ocean County Jail.

