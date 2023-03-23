Authorities ID Woman, 73, Killed In Manchester House Fire

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Machester earlier this week.

Katarina Seboova, 73, was identified as the victim of the Sunday, March 19 fire on Huron Street, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office performed a post-mortem examination of Seboova. The examination concluded that Seboova’s cause of death was asphyxia due to smoke inhalation and her manner of death is accidental, Billlhimer said.

A second woman was critically hurt in the fire.

A "smoking material" had been thrown into the trash on a patio and set the dwelling on fire, according to Billhimer.

The fire broke out at 6:51 p.m. at a quadplex in the Cedar Glen West section of town, Manchester police said.

A thorough and extensive investigation by multiple agencies "determined that the fire originated in a garbage can at the northwest corner of a patio, and the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental due to discarded smoking material," Billhimer said.

