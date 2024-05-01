Fazon Farrington, 19, was charged on Monday, Apr. 29 with theft of movable property and burglary. The Brick Township Police Department announced the charges in a news release on Tuesday, Apr. 30.

A vehicle was stolen on Princeton Avenue on Tuesday, Mar. 5. Kearney police and the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force also helped in the investigation.

Farrington was also facing charges in a string of burglaries on Long Island. He was arrested in that case on Thursday, Mar. 14.

Nassau County police said Farrington stole high-end cars and was responsible for other attempted burglaries. Three other Newark men were arrested in the case.

Brick Township police said the other suspects in the Princeton Avenue theft haven't been identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.