NEW Details: Thieves Used Torch, Entered Unlock Door In Toms River Jewelry Heist

A Toms River Police Department spokesperson gave an update on the investigation into the burglary at Venzio Jewelers that was reported on Thursday, Mar. 28. The store told police that someone had broken into it after closing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 27.

Investigators said the suspects used an unlocked rear door from outside the mall to enter a vacant store that's next to Venzio. There was no evidence of pry marks or forced entry through that door.

The thieves entered Venzio's office by cutting a hole in a wall that the vacant store shares with Venzio. They also used a torch to open a safe door to steal about $1 million in jewelry.

The suspects also tried to avoid being caught by covering sprinkler heads with tape, ripping the alarm panel off the wall, and slicing phone and alarm cables. Rags were also placed on the bottom of the office door to prevent smoke from getting into the showroom.

Toms River police did find surveillance video and have identified suspected vehicles. The department said it would not release the video or vehicle descriptions "at this time."

Anyone with information about the jewelry heist should call the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150, ext. 1319 or 1366.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.