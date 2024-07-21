Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 72°

Police Seek Tips In Deadly Stafford Township Crash

Police in one Ocean County town are seeking information in a fatal motor vehicle crash.

File photo.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Stafford Township police said only that the crash happened near Route 72 and Mill Creek Road around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

"We are currently seeking any information from the public that may assist our investigation," the department said on Facebook.

"If you witnessed the crash or have any pertinent information, please contact the investigating officer, Traffic Safety Unit Supervisor Justin Pascale. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated."

No further information in the crash itself was provided.

Justin Pascale can be reached at JPascale@staffordpolice.org.

