Salvina Tannenholz of Manchester, was found unconscious in a blue 2020 Subaru Outback at the scene of the crash at Devereux Drive near the intersection with Renaissance Boulevard around 6 p.m. July 13, the Manchester Township Police Department detailed in a release.

Her vehicle had suffered "extensive front end damage" and "Tannenholz was unconscious and not breathing," as stated in the release.

The police explained what happened next as follows:

"First responders immediately initiated life-saving measures including CPR. Tannenholz was subsequently transported to Community Medical Center where she was pronounced dead."

She had been heading south on Renaissance Blvd before she failed to navigate around a curve — leaving the roadway and striking a curb, according to the release.

She "did not appear to have her seatbelt on prior to the crash," the police said, but noted that "unknown medical episode appears to be the primary contributing factor in the crash."

EMT's from Manchester Township Emergency Medical Services, Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and members of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

This crash continues to be investigated by Patrolman Keith Douglas of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Check back here for updates.

