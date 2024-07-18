Brick Township's Award-Winning Recreation Director Dan Santaniello Charged With Theft

Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick Township, was charged with theft and uttering a forged instrument relative to his position as the township's recreation director, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief David Forrester said. He was arrested Wednesday, July 17.

In 2016, Santaniello won Professional of the Year Award from the New Jersey Recreation & Park Association.

"The investigation revealed that in his position as Director of Recreation, Santaniello was responsible for issuing permits to private organizations for utilizing the township’s recreational facilities, including the township’s various softball fields," Billhimer said.

"Private organizations wishing to utilize the fields were charged fees for their usage. The investigation further revealed that Santaniello required certain organizations wishing to use the township’s fields to pay him directly in cash, rather than issuing checks to the township. Instead of depositing the cash into the township’s accounts, Santaniello kept the monies for himself.

"In order to conceal his theft, Santaniello provided the private organizations who paid him in cash with fraudulent permits."

