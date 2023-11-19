Grenade Strapped To Utility Pole Brings Bomb Squad To Area Near Lakewood Synagogue

The device — which was discovered to be inert — was found attached to a utility pole at 4th and Forest avenues around 7:45 a.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer said.

The intersection is near the Satmar Shul on Forest Avenue.

“The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Billhimer said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

