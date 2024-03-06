A GoFundMe page said Chelsea Diehl of Forked River unexpectedly died on Sunday, Mar. 3. A cause of death was not mentioned for the 14-year-old girl.

Diehl's GoFundMe page had raised more than $24,000 from at least 496 donations as of Tuesday, Mar. 3.

Becky Hutler-Melanson, who organized the memorial fundraiser, said Diehl's death was devastating.

"She was a wonderful daughter, friend, and athlete who touched the lives of all those around her," Hutler-Melanson wrote. "Her smile lit up the room and her energetic spirit is unforgettable. She was a shining star to all those that were blessed to know her."

Diehl was a cheerleader for Pride Elite Competitive Cheer and the team posted its condolences on Facebook.

"Chelsea was a kind-hearted soul with amazing talent," Pride Elite's post said. "Her beautiful smile and positive energy radiated throughout our gym. Please keep Chelsea, her parents, and her Pride Elite family in your thoughts and prayers.

"Fly high Chels, you will forever be in our hearts."

People connected to other cheer teams shared their well-wishes with Pride Elite.

"From the bottom of my heart, this is just about my biggest fear," one Facebook commenter said. "From all of the families at Titan Cheer Alliance, please accept our dearest condolences. Sending you all so much love."

"Prayers flying your way from all the Cheerleaders and their families at PA Legacy Cheer 🙏 ❤," another person wrote.

Diehl's services will be held at Riggs Funeral Home in Forked River from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 10, according to Hutler-Melanson.

