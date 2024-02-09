Burn Victim Airlifted, Two Others Injured In Berkeley Township House Fire

Berkeley Township firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire on Berkeley Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. When first responders arrived, they found heavy flames at the front of the home and all three people outside.

One person was airlifted to Jefferson Health Burn Center in Philadelphia. That victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

The other two people were brought to RWJBarnabas Community Medical Center in Toms River. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Bayville Volunteer Fire Department said crews needed extra help bringing water to the scene because there were no nearby fire hydrants. Firefighters put out the blaze and stayed at the scene until the morning.

Billhimer also said investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by "improperly discarded smoking material" in the southwest corner of the living room.

