David Koscuik, 57, of Lakewood, was identified by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer in a news release on Friday, Mar. 1.

Lakewood police found Koscuik's body in the trunk of a vehicle near Fairway Court at around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The National Center For Missing and Endangered listed Koscuik as missing in a Facebook post on Friday, Feb. 16. He was last seen in Brooklyn, NY, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Manchester Township police said Koscuik was reported wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt. He was also driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with the New Jersey license plate V53RTY.

Billhimer also said the investigation is active and "there is no known danger to the public." The county sheriff and prosecutor's office are helping police investigate.

Anyone with information about the man's body should call the county prosecutor's office at 732-929-2027, ext. 4105, or Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

