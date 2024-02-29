Man's Body Found In Trunk Of Vehicle In Lakewood

Lakewood police received a report at around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 of an unconscious man inside a vehicle's trunk. When officers arrived, they found the man was dead.

While a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said the vehicle was near Fairview Court, there does not appear to be a street with this name in Lakewood, according to Google Maps. Daily Voice has reached out to the county prosecutor's office for clarification.

County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the investigation is active and "there is no known danger to the public." The county sheriff and prosecutor's office are assisting Lakewood and Manchester Township police.

Anyone with information about the man's body should call the county prosecutor's office at 732-929-2027, ext. 4105, or Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.