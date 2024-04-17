Thieves Shatter Windows, Steal Cash From Toms River Restaurants: Police

In a news release, Toms River police said they were investigating burglaries, thefts, and "criminal mischief" at Breakin Bread Eatery and New York Water Bagel Company. Both restaurants are on Fischer Boulevard.

The burglaries happened overnight on Tuesday, Apr. 16, and Wednesday, Apr. 17. The suspects smashed the front window of Breakin Bread with a brick and stole a safe containing cash.

The thieves also shattered the front window of New York Water Bagel with a paver brick. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150, ext. 1292.

