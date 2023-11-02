67-Year-Old Lakewood Man Killed By Natural Gas Explosion: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Noc. 1, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Lakewood Township police were summoned to the Lakewood Housing Authority on Sampson Avenue for a report of an explosion that developed into a structure fire.

Police found a male victim, later identified as Ronald Prichard, the sole occupant of the housing unit, to be suffering from serious injuries. Prichard was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation revealed that the origin of the explosion was in the bedroom of the housing unit, and the cause of the explosion was the release of natural gas to an open flame.

