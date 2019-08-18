Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of North Jersey

Brace yourself for another heat wave, New Jersey.

The National Weather Services has issued a heat advisory for parts of Passaic, Hudson, Union and Bergen counties from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Sunday but with humidity at 75 percent will feel like the high 90s. Humidity will drop Monday but the temperatures are expected to climb.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

