Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Judge Releases Rockland Driver Who Rammed Police Car At GWB After Multi-Town Chase
Weather

Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brace yourself for another heat wave, New Jersey.
Brace yourself for another heat wave, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Brace yourself for another heat wave, New Jersey.

The National Weather Services has issued a heat advisory for parts of Passaic, Hudson, Union and Bergen counties from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Sunday but with humidity at 75 percent will feel like the high 90s. Humidity will drop Monday but the temperatures are expected to climb.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.