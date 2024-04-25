Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Driver Who Waved Handgun In Haledon Road Rage Is From Town: Police

A driver who threatened another motorist with a gun in Haledon turned out to be a local resident, authorities said.

Jonathon Sisco

Jonathon Sisco

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HALEDON PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Jonathon Sisco, 24, was identified by borough detectives following "the brandishing of a firearm and threats towards a male victim" at the intersection of Mangold Street and Belmont Avenue (photo) this past Monday, Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said on Thursday, April 25.The were assisted by the responding officers, Sgt. George Kelly and Officer Rubel Jimenez, the chief said.Sisco was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession counts, he said.He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE