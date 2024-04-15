Girl, 15, Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Ridgefield

The crash occurred in the area of Edgewater Avenue between Morse Avenue and Shaler Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. April 14, responders said.

She was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Word early Monday that there had been an arrest couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit are working with Ridgefield police.

They collected security video from area homes and a commercial truck owner while talking with at least one person who might have witnessed the crash.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a release sometime Monday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.