Emma Roberts Has Piece Of Montclair In Her Grown-Up Los Angeles Dollhouse

Emma Roberts' Los Angeles home is all things vintage.

Emma Roberts loves Grayford's, a vintage clothing and antique shop in Montclair.

 Photo Credit: Dominick D Flickr/Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
And not without a little piece from her favorite vintage store in Montclair.

The 33-year-old actress gave Grayford's on Bloomfield Avenue a shoutout in her home tour with "Architectural Digest."

The "American Horror Story" star explains she got the framed, red, "Hopalong Cassidy" button down from Grayford's and knew from the moment she saw it that it would one day hang in her son Rhodes' room.

Grayford's has been around since 1931 and is owned by history buffs with a penchant for curating vintage apparel, antiques, and more, its website says.

Roberts has many other relics from her childhood in Rhinebeck, NY smattered throughout her "grown-up dollhouse" — like her timeout chair and collection of dolls.

Click here to watch the full video from "Architectural Digest."

