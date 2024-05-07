Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Teacher's Sedan Slams Into Wall Of Adult Special Needs School In Little Ferry

 Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The 34-year-old teacher told police she was parking her Honda Civic at the New Jersey Expanding Capabilities Center on Chamberlain Avenue when she lost her brakes around noon on Tuesday, May 7, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

No one was near the window when the sedan rammed the wall, the chief said.

The driver reported what appeared to be a minor injury. She was more shaken up than anything, responders said.

