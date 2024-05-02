Brian Lora, a Passaic police officer and Belleville resident, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, his department said.

"Officer Lora's tenure was marked by unwavering loyalty, exemplary work ethic, fearless commitment to duty, and steadfast adherence to the highest principles of law enforcement," the Passaic Police Department said. "The entire community mourns the loss of Officer Brian Lora, a true exemplar of duty and service."

Lora served in the School Resource Division after previously serving in the Uniformed Patrol Bureau. A fundraiser has been set up to support Lora's family following his passing. As of Thursday, May 2, almost $8,000 has been raised.

"Known for his kind and gentle nature, Brian touched the lives of many with his compassion and empathy," Matthew Fernandez who organized the fundraiser said.

"His love for his profession shone through in all he did, as he worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community he served. Brian's smiling face and positive attitude brightened the days of those around him, making a lasting impact in the community, and especially the students he interacted with daily."

Hector Lora, the mayor of Passaic, was Brian's uncle and officiated his wedding to his wife Kim in Nov. 2022. He said he was proud of his nephew and called his loss "devastating."

"Though my heart feels broken now, all of our hearts feel broken, I thank God for the blessing to have had you in my life and to have been in yours from birth to this very moment," Lora said. "He was a beautiful young man who kept a smile on his face. He never had a negative word to say about others and always tried to do the right thing, he treated everyone with respect and love."

Police commissioner George Guzman Jr. said Lora was a "phenomenal" public servant and in "great shape."

"This sudden loss serves as a sober reminder that tomorrow is never guaranteed," Guzman said. "Let us all take this moment to hug each other more often, value our time together, and choose to resolve disagreements swiftly without holding onto grudges. Life is too short."

He is survived by his wife, Kim. A funeral will be held on Monday, May at 6 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony's Church in Passaic. He will be buried at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.