Parental Abduction: Woman Caught In Stolen Car In Lodi With Child Taken From Bogota: Prosecutor

Jahlea Jones, 28, was charged with child endangerment, interfering with custody, contempt of court and receiving stolen property, among other offenses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jones had taken the child on Wednesday, April 24, knowing that she was not privileged to do so," the prosecutor said.

Members of Musella's Child Abduction Response Team worked with police in Bogota and Lodi to find them on Thursday and return the child safely to family, he said.

Jones was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a Superior Court judge release her the following day, with conditions, pending further court action, records show.

