Around 9 a.m., the construction workers were attempting to install a storm drain in the back of the business on Monroe Avenue using an excavator when the man became trapped, Kenilworth police said.

First responders attempted life saving measures but the worker, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said it is investigating.

