South River Worker Killed, 2 Hurt In Explosion At Old Bridge Manufacturing Company (Update)

Eileen Marco, 73, of South River, was killed at the scene of the explosion at Superior Signal Company, LLC in Old Bridge at approximately 11:45 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Two other people were injured. Photos from the scene show medical choppers landing at Veteran's Field, located nearby. Foul play was not suspected.

Superior Signal's website says it's providing the industry with smoke generators and ultrasonic leak detectors for more than 60 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.